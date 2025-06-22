$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Cuba and Alaska": Documentary film about Ukrainian paramedics shown at international festival in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Yegor Troyanovsky's Ukrainian documentary film "Cuba and Alaska" about two paramedics was shown at Sheffield DocFest in Britain. The film highlights the lives of female military personnel who carry out rescue missions in the combat zone and explores the impact of war on their ties to civilian life, raising the question of returning to pre-war reality.

"Cuba and Alaska": Documentary film about Ukrainian paramedics shown at international festival in Britain

A Ukrainian documentary film about two paramedics, 'Cuba and Alaska' by director Egor Troyanovsky, was screened in Great Britain during the Sheffield DocFest international documentary film and interactive media festival. UNN reports this with reference to the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema.

Details

The documentary tells the story of two Ukrainian servicemen with the call signs "Cuba" and "Alaska." The heroines are two friends, witty and courageous women, who perform life-saving missions in the combat zone. They, like thousands of other defenders, face a painful reality – the longer their service lasts, the more their ties with relatives, friends, and their former peaceful life are broken. The film raises the question: is it possible to return to pre-war reality when war has become part of one's inner world?

The documentary was co-produced by three countries - Ukraine, Belgium, and France. Film companies 2BRAVE PRODUCTIONS, TAG FILM, and CLIN D'OEIL FILMS worked on the project. Olga Bregman, Christian Popp, and Hanne Flipou served as producers.

The project received support as part of the post-production grant program from the Ukrainian Film Academy, with the assistance of the Netflix platform. Green Light Films is responsible for the film's distribution in Ukraine.

Addition

Sheffield DocFest is one of the world's leading festivals of documentary films and innovative formats in XR and interactive storytelling. It has been held annually in the British city of Sheffield since 1994 and has become an important platform for premieres and international cooperation in the documentary genre.

Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes Lions21.06.25, 09:19 • 47216 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCulture
France
Belgium
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Netflix
