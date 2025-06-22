"Cuba and Alaska": Documentary film about Ukrainian paramedics shown at international festival in Britain

A Ukrainian documentary film about two paramedics, 'Cuba and Alaska' by director Egor Troyanovsky, was screened in Great Britain during the Sheffield DocFest international documentary film and interactive media festival. UNN reports this with reference to the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema.

Details

The documentary tells the story of two Ukrainian servicemen with the call signs "Cuba" and "Alaska." The heroines are two friends, witty and courageous women, who perform life-saving missions in the combat zone. They, like thousands of other defenders, face a painful reality – the longer their service lasts, the more their ties with relatives, friends, and their former peaceful life are broken. The film raises the question: is it possible to return to pre-war reality when war has become part of one's inner world?

The documentary was co-produced by three countries - Ukraine, Belgium, and France. Film companies 2BRAVE PRODUCTIONS, TAG FILM, and CLIN D'OEIL FILMS worked on the project. Olga Bregman, Christian Popp, and Hanne Flipou served as producers.

The project received support as part of the post-production grant program from the Ukrainian Film Academy, with the assistance of the Netflix platform. Green Light Films is responsible for the film's distribution in Ukraine.

Addition

Sheffield DocFest is one of the world's leading festivals of documentary films and innovative formats in XR and interactive storytelling. It has been held annually in the British city of Sheffield since 1994 and has become an important platform for premieres and international cooperation in the documentary genre.

