In Croatia, 100 percent of the votes in the presidential election have been counted: the pro-Russian Milanović won

In Croatia, after 100 percent of the votes were counted in the second round of the presidential election, the incumbent president Zoran Milanović, known for his pro-Russian policy, won. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the State Election Commission.

Zoran Milanović received 74.68% of the votes.

25.32% of voters voted for his opponent, the candidate from the ruling Croatian Democratic Union, Dragan Primorac.

Milanović has already commented on his victory. On Facebook, the president wrote:

"Croatia, thank you! This is a wonderful day for me, and I see this victory as recognition of my work over the past five years and the people's trust in me."

As reported by the local broadcaster HRT, Dragan Primorac after the announcement of the results stated that "the decision was made democratically by the citizens and should be respected".

Recall

In Croatia, on December 30, 2024, after 100% of the votes were counted in the first round of the presidential election, the head of the country, Zoran Milanović, also won.

As Politico wrote, during his election campaign, President Milanović sought to capitalize on a series of scandals that led to the resignation or dismissal of over 30 ministers from Prime Minister Andrej Plenković's party due to corruption during his mandate.

He also criticized Plenković for his pro-European stance, calling him a "lackey" of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and called immigration the main problem of Croatia.