Criminal boss threatened father of fallen soldier, he was detained - police

In the Chernihiv region, a criminal boss who threatened to kill the father of a fallen soldier was detained, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

On February 12, a 70-year-old resident of Nizhyn contacted the police, reporting that an unknown person had attacked him in a grocery store.

"The assailant hit the pensioner on the head, and when the victim said that he had recently buried his son who died at the front, the attacker used obscene language towards him and, holding a knife, began to threaten him with violence," the police said.

The police immediately responded and identified the attacker.

"He turned out to be a 41-year-old local so-called criminal boss," the police reported.

The police, "with the силової підтримки групи оперативного реагування" (forceful support of the operational response group), detained the perpetrator in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

A sanctioned search was conducted at his residence, during which the instrument of the crime was seized.

A criminal proceeding is being investigated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed with the use of weapons). The detainee faces up to seven years in prison.

