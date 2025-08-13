$41.450.06
Publications
Exclusives
Crimea warned of possible "long-term" mobile internet outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Crimea warned of a possible indefinite mobile internet outage. The measures are explained by countering attacks and ensuring security, which could lead to the complete isolation of Ukrainians.

Crimea warned of possible "long-term" mobile internet outage

In Crimea, a possible shutdown of mobile internet "for a long period" has been warned about. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, and the Ministry of Internal Policy, Information, and Communications of the annexed peninsula.

Details

The agency stated that such measures are possible "to counter enemy attacks and ensure the safety of citizens." They did not specify what was meant by a "long" period.

The head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, in turn, noted that "temporary periods of mobile internet restriction may increase" and the absence of internet could last "an indefinite period of time."

Currently, in Sevastopol, as throughout the Crimean Peninsula, temporary periods of mobile internet restriction may increase. There is a possibility that due to additional requirements for ensuring people's safety in the face of repeated terrorist attacks by Ukraine on the southern regions of Russia, mobile internet services will be unavailable for an indefinite period of time.

- the official's post reads.

According to him, "everyone has long been accustomed" to mobile internet outages during Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacks.

Recall

Russian occupiers are massively отключение mobile communications and internet in temporarily occupied Crimea. This is done to create an information ghetto and complete isolation of Ukrainians.

Mobile communication and Internet suddenly disappeared in a number of cities in occupied Crimea - media05.02.25, 20:51 • 31098 views

Vita Zelenetska

WarTechnologies
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol