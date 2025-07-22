Court suspends Oliynyk from NABU detective position

The Pechersk District Court suspended NABU operative Anton Oliynyk from his position. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office reported that the court suspended Oliynyk from his position as a NABU detective until September 20.

Addition

Three NABU employees have been notified of suspicion for committing road accidents that resulted in injuries to victims. Among them is Oliynyk.

Recall

In total, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted over 70 searches against NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial detective department, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation.

He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp grown by his father to Dagestan. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko.

Also, an employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, documented new facts of confidential information leakage from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine concerning the Bureau's activities.