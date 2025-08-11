Court secretary from Kyiv posed with Nazi flag: proceedings initiated

Kyiv law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings regarding the display of Nazi symbols on social media. Anastasiia Mirzak, secretary of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court, is under suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

According to law enforcement, 23-year-old Mirzak posed with a Nazi flag – the photo was published on social media. She was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Production, dissemination of communist, Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes).

The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for the same term, with or without confiscation of property.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers seized the flag as material evidence. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In July of this year, the police detained two foreigners, aged 25 and 27, in Kyiv for publicly displaying Nazi symbols. Clothing, a flag, and a chevron with prohibited images were seized from them.

Prior to that, UNN reported that in Kyiv, in Pechersk, an unknown person publicly displayed Nazi symbols. Criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding this fact, and information about this event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.