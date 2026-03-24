Court remanded in custody suspect of committing terrorist act in Bucha

The Solomyanskyi Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the terrorist attack in Bucha, Kyiv region, as a result of which two law enforcement officers were injured. The court granted the prosecutor's petition and remanded him in custody for 60 days without bail, UNN reports.

The investigating judge ruled: to grant the petition. To apply to the suspect Bohdan Tymchenko a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days until May 21 - said the judge.

Addition

In Bucha, near Kyiv, an unknown object exploded near a high-rise building in the morning, followed by a second explosion, as a result of which two law enforcement officers were injured.

Law enforcement officers detained a 20-year-old man for remotely detonating two devices in Bucha. As a result of the morning explosions, two security forces were injured.

The man detained for the terrorist attack in Bucha stated that he was blackmailed with threats to his mother, demanding that he plant explosives so that she would remain alive.