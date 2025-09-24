Court keeps Shufrych in custody

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv upheld the pre-trial detention measure for Nestor Shufrych, who is accused of treason. He remains in custody until October 4, UNN reports.

Details

Recall

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine notified MP Nestor Shufrych of suspicion of high treason.

In February 2024, MP Nestor Shufrych was notified of a new suspicion for financing the Russian Guard in temporarily occupied Crimea.