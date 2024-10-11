Court in Russia arrests CNN journalist in absentia for reporting from Ukraine-controlled Sudzha
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian court has arrested CNN journalist Nick Peyton Walsh in absentia for “illegal border crossing”. The journalist was reporting from the town of Sudzha in Kursk region, which the FSB considers a violation.
A Russian court has arrested CNN journalist Nick Peyton Walsh in absentia, whom the FSB accused of illegally crossing the border for reporting in the Ukrainian-held town of Sudzha in Kursk region. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.
Details
The Russian Federation said that the American journalist is accused of having "with other unidentified persons, traveling from the territory of Ukraine, entered the Russian Federation to shoot a report on the invasion of the territory of the Kursk region by the armed forces of Ukraine on August 6, 2024".
As UNN wrote, in the summer, the Russian Federal Security Service announced a criminal case against Walsh, as well as several Ukrainian and Italian journalists. They were then put on the wanted list.
Addendum
In turn, CNN claimed that its journalist's trip to Suja did not violate international law.
Together with other foreign journalists, our group received an invitation from the Ukrainian government and was escorted by the Ukrainian military to inspect the territory recently occupied by them, the TV company explained. - The legality of such actions is guaranteed by the rights of journalists granted by the Geneva Convention and international law
It adds motivation for partners to be more decisive and put pressure on Russia: Zelensky on the Kursk operation04.10.24, 18:59 • 19073 views