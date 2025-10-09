Court eases pre-trial restrictions for MP Tyshchenko

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Dnipro changed the pre-trial detention measures for MP Mykola Tyshchenko and Bohdan Pysarenko, from night house arrest to personal recognizance. They are accused of unlawful deprivation of liberty of Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former fighter of the special unit "Kraken". This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The prosecutor filed a motion to extend the term of night house arrest for the accused, but the court changed the pre-trial detention measures to personal recognizance. - reported the OPG.

Also, during the session, the court continued to examine volume 3 of the materials.

The next court hearings are scheduled for November 10 and December 3.

Addition

In May, the court changed the pre-trial detention measure for MP Tyshchenko to night house arrest.

Tyshchenko and Pysarenko are accused of unlawful deprivation of liberty of Dmytro Mazokha, a war veteran and former fighter of the special unit "Kraken".

Tyshchenko's case was referred to court in December 2024.