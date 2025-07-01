Counterfeiters exposed in Kyiv: printed fake dollars and hryvnias

A criminal group engaged in the production and sale of counterfeit banknotes, including 100 US dollar and 500 Hryvnia denominations, was exposed in the capital, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office and the BEB.

Details

In 2024, a group of individuals organized an underground printing house in a private house for the production of high-quality counterfeit banknotes.

The suspects rented a house, acquired equipment and materials for the production of counterfeit currency through straw men, used methods of conspiracy, cash payments and banking details of third parties, after which they began setting up the equipment and printing sample banknotes for the purpose of large-scale production.

During May-June 2025, they produced and stored for sale counterfeit foreign currency in the form of 100 US dollar banknotes totaling about 11 thousand dollars and 500 UAH banknotes totaling 10 thousand UAH.

At the same time, other individuals were involved in the sale of counterfeit banknotes, who replenished third-party accounts through terminals and purchased goods, including equipment, using counterfeit currency.

The suspects planned to produce over 300 thousand US dollars, but they were exposed and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized counterfeit banknotes, as well as equipment for their production.

Additionally

Currently, two suspects have been remanded in custody by the court, and another has been placed under house arrest.