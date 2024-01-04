Cotton in the occupied Crimea: in Yevpatoriya and Sevastopol - loudly

Explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. According to "Crimean Wind", it was loud in Yevpatoria and Sevastopol, UNN reports.

There is no detailed information about the explosions.

According to the Sevastopol Emergency Situations Center, there are allegedly "arrivals" in Balaklava. Later, the information about the alleged "arrival" disappeared. Instead, the Telegram channel reported that "several missiles were shot down near the Balaklava thermal power plant. It was very loud".

It is also reported that something was probably "shot down" at Fiolent.

Recall

As UNN reported , an air raid alert has been declared in Sevastopol, sirens are sounding.