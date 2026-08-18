Cooler weather follows an atmospheric front with rain - forecasters issue a forecast for August 19

An atmospheric front will bring cooler weather and rain to Ukraine on August 19; air temperatures will not exceed 30 degrees Celsius, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

On August 19, unstable weather in most regions will be determined by an atmospheric front, which will cause fluctuations in air pressure and humidity. Cool air will spread from the west behind the front, so we can expect a brief respite from the heat: a cool night and comfortable daytime temperatures; it will be warmest in the south and east of the country - forecasters reported.

According to the forecast, tomorrow will be cloudy with clear spells. At night, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in most northern, central, and southern regions; during the day, in the east and southeast of the country in some places; no precipitation is expected elsewhere.

The wind will be predominantly westerly, 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 9–14°C at night, 13–18°C in the south and southeast; 21–26°C during the day, reaching 30°C in the far east of the country.

Weather will be determined by atmospheric front - meteorologists issued rainy forecast