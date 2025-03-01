Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured
Kyiv • UNN
A 31-year-old woman was wounded and a two-story building was damaged as a result of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia. Rescuers evacuated two people and are currently eliminating the consequences of the attack with the participation of emergency services.
Terrorists shelled Zaporizhzhya, wounding a woman. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
A 31-year-old woman was wounded in an enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia. Medics took her to a hospital where she is receiving the necessary assistance.
The explosion caused a large-scale fire in the residential sector. The drone's debris hit a two-story house, damaging the roof and building structures. The blast wave hit neighboring houses, causing significant damage and leaving residents homeless.
Rescuers who arrived at the scene were able to evacuate two people from the danger zone. Emergency services, doctors and psychologists are currently responding to the attack. Red Cross volunteers are also providing assistance to the victims.
The situation continues to be clarified.
