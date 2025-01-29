Congress proposes to carve Trump's face on Mount Rushmore near Washington and Lincoln

House member and Republican Anna Pauline Luna has put forward a bill that proposes to carve the face of US President Donald Trump in Mount Rushmore, a national memorial where the heads of presidents who have made the greatest contribution to the development of the United States are carved. She wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports .

I have officially introduced a bill to carve President Trump's face into Mount Rushmore. His outstanding accomplishments for our country and the successes he will continue to achieve deserve the highest recognition and honor at this iconic national monument. Let's get the carving started! - Luna wrote.

Mount Rushmore

Mount Rushmore is located near the town of Keystone in South Dakota. The monument represents the faces of four US presidents - Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln (from left to right) - carved into the granite rock. According to Americans, these presidents made the greatest contribution to the development of the country. George Washington was elected because he led the nation to democracy, Thomas Jefferson because he drafted the Declaration of Independence, Abraham Lincoln because he ended slavery in the United States, and Theodore Roosevelt because he helped build the Panama Canal and protect the state and business.

The work on creating the figures lasted from 1927 to 1941. Mount Rushmore National Memorial covers an area of over 517 hectares.

