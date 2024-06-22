Conflict with the ex-military and security of Tishchenko: the Metropolitan Police confirmed the participation of its employee, there will be an internal investigation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89145 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99419 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117383 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188026 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232506 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142778 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368751 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181677 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197884 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89145 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83845 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99419 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97905 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117383 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 42 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3534 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11319 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12985 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17053 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Conflict with the ex-military and security of Tishchenko: the Metropolitan Police confirmed the participation of its employee, there will be an internal investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54317 views

A Kiev police officer intervened in a conflict between a former serviceman of the Kraken unit Dmytro Pavlov and alleged security guards of MP Mykola Tishchenko in Dnipro. The Metropolitan Police say that their employee was on a business trip to conduct investigative actions.

Conflict with the ex-military and security of Tishchenko: the Metropolitan Police confirmed the participation of its employee, there will be an internal investigation

A man in a vest with the inscription "police" in the video of the incident that occurred between the ex-military unit Kraken Dmitry Pavlov and probably the guards of MP Mykola Tishchenko in Dnipro is a Kiev police officer. This was reported to the public by the deputy head of the Communications Department of the main Department of the National Police of Kiev Anna Strashok, reports UNN.

According to Ana Strashok, the man in the video is a Kiev police officer who was in Dnipro on a business trip, where he participated in investigative actions.

"Upon their completion, the law enforcement officer left the premises on the street, witnessed conflict situations between citizens. In the future, he was approached by a man about committing a crime against his friend, whose phone was taken away. A police officer intervened in the incident," she said.

Now, Anna Strashok noted, an internal investigation has been appointed to establish the legality of the police officer's actions.

She also added that the investigative actions in which the law enforcement officer took part had nothing to do with activists and public figures who were in the same place and were participants in the incident.

As for how the Kiev police officer ended up in Dnipro, the law enforcement officer said that if the pre-trial investigation is carried out by Kiev employees, they can be on a business trip in any city of the country if necessary.

Recall that the police of Dnipropetrovsk region noted that local law enforcement officers did not cooperate with Tishchenko and did not participate in the searches.

Yermak renounced Tyshchenko and hinted that the best man should fill out a deputy mandate21.06.24, 21:51 • 100948 views

Recall

In social networks posted a video in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the City, beat a man

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31