Conflict with the ex-military and security of Tishchenko: the Metropolitan Police confirmed the participation of its employee, there will be an internal investigation

A man in a vest with the inscription "police" in the video of the incident that occurred between the ex-military unit Kraken Dmitry Pavlov and probably the guards of MP Mykola Tishchenko in Dnipro is a Kiev police officer. This was reported to the public by the deputy head of the Communications Department of the main Department of the National Police of Kiev Anna Strashok, reports UNN.

According to Ana Strashok, the man in the video is a Kiev police officer who was in Dnipro on a business trip, where he participated in investigative actions.

"Upon their completion, the law enforcement officer left the premises on the street, witnessed conflict situations between citizens. In the future, he was approached by a man about committing a crime against his friend, whose phone was taken away. A police officer intervened in the incident," she said.

Now, Anna Strashok noted, an internal investigation has been appointed to establish the legality of the police officer's actions.

She also added that the investigative actions in which the law enforcement officer took part had nothing to do with activists and public figures who were in the same place and were participants in the incident.

As for how the Kiev police officer ended up in Dnipro, the law enforcement officer said that if the pre-trial investigation is carried out by Kiev employees, they can be on a business trip in any city of the country if necessary.

Recall that the police of Dnipropetrovsk region noted that local law enforcement officers did not cooperate with Tishchenko and did not participate in the searches.

In social networks posted a video in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the City, beat a man.