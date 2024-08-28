Conflict between a policewoman and a veteran over parking: the policewoman was fired

In the Kyiv region, a police officer who got into a verbal conflict with a local resident near a Kyiv hypermarket has been dismissed from her post. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kyiv region, UNN reports .

Details

On August 14, around 15:00, a conflict between a local resident and a police officer reportedly occurred in the parking lot of a Kyiv hypermarket over parking in a space for people with disabilities.

An internal investigation was ordered by the management of the Kyiv Regional Police.

As law enforcement officers found out, the car was driven by the inspector's husband, a civilian. A passing driver noticed the violation and then made a comment to the family. Instead, the driver and the passenger did not respond to the remarks, got into a verbal conflict, and left the car in the parking lot for people with disabilities for about an hour.

Based on the results of the inspection, officers of the Main Police Inspectorate of Kyiv Region imposed a disciplinary sanction in the form of dismissal. Also, all necessary materials were collected and sent to the Patrol Police Department of the Kyiv City National Police to bring the driver to administrative responsibility in accordance with Part 6 of Art. 122 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - the message says.

Context

The Ombudsman's Office found information in one of the social networks about a conflict between a National Police officer and a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The woman in police uniform parked in a space for people with disabilities, the veteran made a remark to them, and a conflict ensued.