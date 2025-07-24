Confectionery enterprise in Vinnytsia region reimbursed UAH 29 million in unpaid taxes

In Vinnytsia Oblast, the director of a confectionery company concealed the real income of the enterprise for three years, which led to the non-payment of over UAH 29 million in corporate income tax. Eventually, he admitted guilt and voluntarily paid the damages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Tax revenues of over 29 million hryvnias have been returned to the budget thanks to the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office in criminal proceedings regarding the intentional evasion of taxes on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post reads.

Prosecutors reported that "the director of the company in Vinnytsia Oblast for three years deliberately did not reflect in tax reports the real volumes of income from the sale of confectionery products." This, in turn, led to the non-receipt of over UAH 29 million in corporate income tax by the state budget.

As stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the violation was confirmed by the results of a forensic economic examination.

"Before the notification of suspicion, the head of the enterprise fully admitted guilt and voluntarily paid the entire amount of damages," the agency added.

In this regard, prosecutors applied to the court with a motion to release the person from criminal liability in the manner prescribed by current legislation.

