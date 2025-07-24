Confectionery enterprise in Vinnytsia region reimbursed UAH 29 million in unpaid taxes

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 18348 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 14112 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 32765 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
07:16 AM • 40111 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 53892 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 83600 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 60134 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 48792 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 73284 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 141179 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.3m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attackJuly 24, 02:54 AM • 53189 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapseJuly 24, 04:30 AM • 63318 views
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 13096 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 57235 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP08:03 AM • 39820 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 18342 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 57856 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 141175 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 224091 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 280212 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Istanbul
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 167171 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 286467 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 371601 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 376728 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 366165 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Instagram
Euro
United States dollar
Su-34

Confectionery enterprise in Vinnytsia region reimbursed UAH 29 million in unpaid taxes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

The director of a confectionery enterprise in Vinnytsia region concealed income for three years, which led to the non-payment of over UAH 29 million in income tax. He admitted guilt and voluntarily reimbursed the entire amount of damages.

Confectionery enterprise in Vinnytsia region reimbursed UAH 29 million in unpaid taxes

In Vinnytsia Oblast, the director of a confectionery company concealed the real income of the enterprise for three years, which led to the non-payment of over UAH 29 million in corporate income tax. Eventually, he admitted guilt and voluntarily paid the damages. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Tax revenues of over 29 million hryvnias have been returned to the budget thanks to the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office in criminal proceedings regarding the intentional evasion of taxes on an especially large scale (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the post reads.

Prosecutors reported that "the director of the company in Vinnytsia Oblast for three years deliberately did not reflect in tax reports the real volumes of income from the sale of confectionery products." This, in turn, led to the non-receipt of over UAH 29 million in corporate income tax by the state budget.

As stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the violation was confirmed by the results of a forensic economic examination.

"Before the notification of suspicion, the head of the enterprise fully admitted guilt and voluntarily paid the entire amount of damages," the agency added.

In this regard, prosecutors applied to the court with a motion to release the person from criminal liability in the manner prescribed by current legislation.

Hundreds of millions of hryvnias monthly from VAT alone. It became known how much pharmacies pay in taxes22.07.25, 12:16 • 2818 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9