The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a change in Russia's political regime would not alter its imperial mindset. Conditions should be created under which Russia would cease to exist as an empire. Budanov made this statement in an interview with Al Modon, as reported by UNN.

Changes in regimes in Russia have not altered its essence. Regardless of its current name, its core ideology has not changed. Russian authorities have never aimed to improve the living conditions of their citizens, whether in the tsarist era, the Soviet era, or the current stage of oligarchic capitalism. Therefore, it is pointless to talk about Bolshevism as a separate stage in Russian history. - said Budanov.

He noted that the policy of the current Russian president does not significantly differ from the policies of the tsarist or Soviet eras.

One should not expect Russia to change again due to internal factors. Instead, we should create conditions under which Russia will cease to exist as an empire. Several regional national states should emerge on its territory, each of which will care for the well-being of its people. Only then will Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world feel safer. - added Budanov.

Recall

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that peace negotiations must prevent a recurrence of Russian aggression. He noted that Ukraine is moving forward in negotiations, but the parties need to make final decisions.