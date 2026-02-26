Conditions must be created under which Russia will cease to exist as an empire - Budanov

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 6216 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 11281 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 12424 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 22367 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 16101 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 75455 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 41667 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50277 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63459 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 54279 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
75%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Heraskevych, speaking in the Rada, called for Bubka to be stripped of the title Hero of UkrainePhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:28 AM • 4976 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 37507 views
Fraudulent call center network with over 1500 workplaces exposed near Dnipro - OGPVideoFebruary 26, 10:39 AM • 4070 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 9044 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 18263 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 22354 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 18259 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 75438 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 67752 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 72568 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 1010 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 38089 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 49173 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 51849 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 57228 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
Film

Conditions must be created under which Russia will cease to exist as an empire - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that changes in regimes in Russia will not alter its imperialistic thinking. He believes that conditions should be created under which Russia will cease to exist as an empire, and several regional national states will emerge on its territory.

Conditions must be created under which Russia will cease to exist as an empire - Budanov

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a change in Russia's political regime would not alter its imperial mindset. Conditions should be created under which Russia would cease to exist as an empire. Budanov made this statement in an interview with Al Modon, as reported by UNN.

Changes in regimes in Russia have not altered its essence. Regardless of its current name, its core ideology has not changed. Russian authorities have never aimed to improve the living conditions of their citizens, whether in the tsarist era, the Soviet era, or the current stage of oligarchic capitalism. Therefore, it is pointless to talk about Bolshevism as a separate stage in Russian history.

- said Budanov.

He noted that the policy of the current Russian president does not significantly differ from the policies of the tsarist or Soviet eras.

One should not expect Russia to change again due to internal factors. Instead, we should create conditions under which Russia will cease to exist as an empire. Several regional national states should emerge on its territory, each of which will care for the well-being of its people. Only then will Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world feel safer.

- added Budanov.

Recall

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that peace negotiations must prevent a recurrence of Russian aggression. He noted that Ukraine is moving forward in negotiations, but the parties need to make final decisions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Europe
Ukraine