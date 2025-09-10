Concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million: NABU official notified of suspicion

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
08:44 AM • 10850 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 14153 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 14310 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 21332 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 17249 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 43540 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 86925 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 73368 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 83241 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 34725 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
56%
756mm
Popular news
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 40300 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 23614 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 50675 views
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded05:17 AM • 15220 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhoto06:04 AM • 21088 views
Publications
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 4074 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 10855 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 14160 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 86928 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 54972 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 57294 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 52786 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 50056 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 118985 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 74106 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

Concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million: NABU official notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Prosecutors notified the deputy head of a NABU detective unit of suspicion for entering inaccurate information into his declaration. He concealed the purchase of an apartment for $98.5 thousand, registering it to another person.

Concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million: NABU official notified of suspicion

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported suspicion to the deputy head of one of the departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, who concealed an apartment worth over 4.3 million hryvnias. This was reported by the press service of the OPG, according to UNN.

Details 

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General reported suspicion to the deputy head of one of the departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine for entering knowingly false information into the annual declaration

- the statement says. 

According to the investigation, it was established that in 2023, the NABU employee, together with his wife, purchased an apartment in one of the regional centers in western Ukraine for 98.5 thousand dollars. The law enforcement officer concealed the fact of acquiring the apartment, where his family began to live permanently, by registering the housing to another person.

In addition, in order not to reflect the property in the annual declaration as his own, the suspect entered into a lease agreement with his acquaintance. Thus, the said NABU employee entered knowingly false information into the declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions for 2023, which differs from reliable information by more than 4.3 million hryvnias. Currently, the law enforcement officer has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty, the suspect faces punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to two years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years

- added the OPG.

Recall

As part of the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings regarding the suspicion of treason by an employee of the Central Apparatus of NABU, who worked in the closed unit "D-2", the verification of his involvement in the Russian agency network continues. According to law enforcement officers, the NABU employee is suspected of committing over 60 episodes of transferring restricted information to the former deputy head of Yanukovych's security.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine