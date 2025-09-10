Concealed an apartment worth over UAH 4.3 million: NABU official notified of suspicion

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported suspicion to the deputy head of one of the departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, who concealed an apartment worth over 4.3 million hryvnias. This was reported by the press service of the OPG, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General reported suspicion to the deputy head of one of the departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine for entering knowingly false information into the annual declaration - the statement says.

According to the investigation, it was established that in 2023, the NABU employee, together with his wife, purchased an apartment in one of the regional centers in western Ukraine for 98.5 thousand dollars. The law enforcement officer concealed the fact of acquiring the apartment, where his family began to live permanently, by registering the housing to another person.

In addition, in order not to reflect the property in the annual declaration as his own, the suspect entered into a lease agreement with his acquaintance. Thus, the said NABU employee entered knowingly false information into the declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions for 2023, which differs from reliable information by more than 4.3 million hryvnias. Currently, the law enforcement officer has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty, the suspect faces punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to two years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years - added the OPG.

Recall

As part of the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings regarding the suspicion of treason by an employee of the Central Apparatus of NABU, who worked in the closed unit "D-2", the verification of his involvement in the Russian agency network continues. According to law enforcement officers, the NABU employee is suspected of committing over 60 episodes of transferring restricted information to the former deputy head of Yanukovych's security.