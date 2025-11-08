Commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps Lasiychuk promoted to brigadier general: Zelenskyy signed decree

ukenru
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service
08:59 AM • 18245 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 33747 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 61572 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 80020 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 73546 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 62609 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25710 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 70202 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 40333 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Popular news
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, an energy facility caught firePhotoNovember 8, 04:48 AM • 24752 views
Russians attacked Ukrzaliznytsia again: train schedule changed in three regionsNovember 8, 05:32 AM • 19347 views
Occupiers sell soldiers for "refusal to shoot" into forced laborNovember 8, 05:48 AM • 12055 views
406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.08:51 AM • 4288 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - Trump10:43 AM • 6228 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 33750 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 80023 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 73549 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 62611 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 45140 views
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 27538 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 61579 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 33642 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 42078 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 54498 views
Commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps Lasiychuk promoted to brigadier general: Zelenskyy signed decree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the military rank of brigadier general to Colonel Yevhen Lasiychuk. He is the commander of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Airborne Assault Troops.

Commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps Lasiychuk promoted to brigadier general: Zelenskyy signed decree

The commander of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Lasiychuk, has been awarded the military rank of brigadier general, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree No. 833/2025 of November 7, UNN reports.

Details

"To award the military rank of brigadier general to Colonel Lasiychuk Yevhen Viktorovych - commander of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree states.

This became known on the Day of the Air Assault Forces, which Ukraine celebrates on November 8.

It should be added that the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces has a zone of responsibility and regularly reports on the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine