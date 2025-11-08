Commander of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps Lasiychuk promoted to brigadier general: Zelenskyy signed decree

The commander of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Lasiychuk, has been awarded the military rank of brigadier general, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree No. 833/2025 of November 7, UNN reports.

Details

"To award the military rank of brigadier general to Colonel Lasiychuk Yevhen Viktorovych - commander of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree states.

This became known on the Day of the Air Assault Forces, which Ukraine celebrates on November 8.

It should be added that the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces has a zone of responsibility and regularly reports on the situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd.

