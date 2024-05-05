Collaborator blown up in occupied Berdiansk - head of MBA
In occupied Berdiansk, a collaborator's car was blown up, causing him to die on the spot from his injuries.
In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, a car of one of the collaborators was blown up - the traitor died on the spot from his injuries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Berdiansk MBA Victoria Galitsina.
According to her, the explosive device was placed under the man's car.
Today, on May 5, an employee of the occupation penal colony was killed. The traitor died on the spot from his injuries
In April, in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk , the car of collaborator Valeriy Chaikawas blown up, killing him.
