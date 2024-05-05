Collaborator blown up in occupied Berdiansk - head of MBA

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, a car of one of the collaborators was blown up - the traitor died on the spot from his injuries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Berdiansk MBA Victoria Galitsina.

Details

According to her, the explosive device was placed under the man's car.

Today, on May 5, an employee of the occupation penal colony was killed. The traitor died on the spot from his injuries - the post reads.

Recall

In April, in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk , the car of collaborator Valeriy Chaikawas blown up, killing him.

Malysh about Kiva, Tatarsky and others: criminals pay karmic debts to the Ukrainian people