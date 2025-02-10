Cocaine from milk powder: how drugs are substituted in movies

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26876 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67865 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91662 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87659 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120745 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113157 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155643 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100429 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71992 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42109 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100901 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120745 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155643 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146101 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178354 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67021 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100901 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135027 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136934 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165081 views
Cocaine from milk powder: how drugs are substituted in movies

Cocaine from milk powder: how drugs are substituted in movies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111037 views

Production designers talked about creating realistic drugs for movies and TV shows. For filming, they use milk powder, vitamins, and special placebo drugs worth up to $1200.

When it comes to drug scenes in popular TV shows, producers spend thousands of dollars to make them realistic but safe for actors. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details [1

“Suitcases of drugs aren't exactly what you'd expect to be on the job,” says Paul Cross, production designer for Supergirl, a superhero crime series that launched last year. However, Cross has had to deal with many of them in his time, albeit fake ones. 

He recently drove around London with a van full of fake cocaine briquettes. 

It's quite a strange feeling. Not something you would do in your everyday life,

- He says.

From trendy teen shows to crime dramas, drug scenes often play a key role in modern television series. So ensuring that these moments are safe, legal and realistic has become so important to producers that they can spend thousands of pounds on it. For every pack of fake cocaine unloaded into a fake drug den, someone has to spend weeks creating the perfect powder texture. For every pill taken by an actor, a huge amount of work has gone into making sure it is not harmful.

When it comes to props that actors snort, smoke or swallow, there are industry standards. Cocaine is often recreated using glucose, B12 or vitamin C powder, although the most common substitute is milk or lactose powder. “It mixes with the water in your nose and essentially turns into milk,” explains Philip Barnett, who worked on Sam Levinson's teen drama Euphoria.

Marvel shows a new trailer for Thunderbolts with a star-studded cast10.02.25, 09:46 • 121354 views

Legal alternatives to weed are often used: plants grown without psychoactive chemicals. “It's like weed that disappoints!” says Cross. Everything else that is smoked is usually nicotine-free herbal cigarettes. Meanwhile, ecstasy and diazepam are sometimes replaced with sweets, but most often with sugar pills bought from pharmacists specializing in placebo drugs created especially for television. 

“Placebo companies are extremely expensive,” says Cross. “You can easily spend £1,000 ($1,238) and only get an equivalent amount of the real drug that you would find on the street.

This means that when drugs are needed on a larger scale-for example, to fill a brothel with fake MDMA, crack, cocaine, and weed, as he did on Supergen-the producers have to get creative. They used organic shea butter for the crack, which, according to Cross, “didn't break like it used to, but looked real from a distance.” For the grass, they wrapped the moss with thread, sprayed glue on it, and rolled it in herbs. Meanwhile, 1000 blocks of cocaine were created by wrapping foam blocks used for floristry in shrink wrap. The whole process took about a month.

How the filmmakers managed to make the first official movie about Led Zeppelin09.02.25, 15:01 • 113176 views

We had a separate area in the art department, where about six to eight people worked exclusively on the production and packaging of drugs,

- says Cross.

Breaking Bad production designer Robb Wilson King took a similar approach to making methamphetamine realistic, consulting both Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers and dealers he befriended on the streets of Albuquerque, where the series was filmed.

By doing so, we were able to gain access to neighborhoods and houses where methamphetamine was being prepared. We even became friends with some of these people

- King recalls.

The chemical smell of the drug is still in his memory. “It was quite scary. You are dealing with a really dangerous thing. If it is done wrong in your presence, you can get hurt. But it's important to feel and see it - you can transfer it to film.” 

Actor Jonah Hill spoke frankly about his experience of inhaling vitamin D as fake cocaine in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street. “If you get that dose into your lungs, you're going to get really sick,” he admitted. 

As for the scenes where actors smoke weed, Barnett says: “The biggest challenge is making it look authentic because most actors don't smoke. Holding a cigarette becomes something they may have to practice.

However, the most important obstacle when depicting drugs on TV is often an authentic representation of the intensity of the drug experience.  For Euphoria, for example, the designers used elaborate staging to transport viewers to the high with the characters. “In the first season,” says Barnett, ”when Zendaya, while under the influence of drugs, climbs a staircase and walks down a hallway that becomes unstable, the entire set had to be built on a hinge and then moved to recreate that effect.

The documentary “The Porcelain War” wins the US Directors Guild Award10.02.25, 12:43 • 50470 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

londonLondon

