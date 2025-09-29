Coalition of the willing "ready" and is one of the most important security projects for Europe, perhaps since the emergence of NATO - French Foreign Minister

When asked about the status of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot replied that it was "ready" and stated that it is "one of the most important security projects for Europe in recent decades, perhaps since the emergence of NATO," writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Barrot stated that the coalition has "enormous value for Ukraine and far beyond," as it clearly demonstrates that "even when NATO cannot offer a solution to the security issue, ... we are ready to take our own security" into our hands.

