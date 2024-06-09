Coalition of instructors to help Ukraine: Macron's initiative was not supported by the United States, Germany, Italy and Spain-mass media

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11869 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132135 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137532 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167821 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161810 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146756 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213819 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200594 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101010 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44318 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53476 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100989 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76776 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200593 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226852 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76776 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100989 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154962 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158835 views
Actual
Coalition of instructors to help Ukraine: Macron's initiative was not supported by the United States, Germany, Italy and Spain-mass media

Coalition of instructors to help Ukraine: Macron's initiative was not supported by the United States, Germany, Italy and Spain-mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31127 views

France offered to form a" coalition of instructors " to send to Ukraine, but the initiative was opposed by the United States, Germany, Italy and Spain due to concerns about the risks of escalation and further involvement of the West in the war.

France has sent letters to the United States and about ten European countries with a proposal to take part in a training mission in Ukraine as part of a multinational "coalition of applicants". However, the United States, Germany, Italy and Spain opposed the exercise in Ukraine. This is reported by the publication Welt, reports UNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to form a coalition within a few days to send Western military instructors to Ukraine

Several allies were invited to send their soldiers to the war zone to train their fighters.

 "Several partners have already agreed, " Macron said over the weekend. "We are not alone, and we will form this coalition in the coming days.

The US government does not want to participate in this initiative. National Security Council communications director John Kirby said on Friday evening on the sidelines of US President Joe Biden's visit to France that Washington had made it clear from the very beginning that it did not want to send American soldiers to Ukraine. "This has been the case so far, and it will continue to be the case in the future," Kirby said.

Preparing a new basis for training Ukrainian army units: Zelensky on agreements with Macron08.06.24, 20:45 • 71826 views

According to the publication, last week the chief of the French General Staff, Thierry Burkhardt, sent a letter to the United States and about ten European countries, including the United Kingdom, Poland, The Netherlands, the three Baltic States, Denmark and Sweden, with a proposal to the relevant governments to take part in a training mission in Ukraine as part of a multinational "coalition of comers".

At the same time, Paris bypassed the German government: the Ministry of defense in Berlin did not receive an invitation letter. According to Welt, the coalition government has made it clear several times during internal negotiations in recent weeks that German soldiers will not take part in the training mission. However, the Americans have done this before-and still received an invitation.

Brussels diplomats report that Macron is still trying to organize a training mission under the auspices of the existing EU training mission in Ukraine (EUMAM). This will require a change in the mission's mandate.

However, this is quite possible: in any case, the mission will be reviewed in the summer and should continue in November. However, EU diplomats report that Brussels is resisting the ideas of Paris. Most EU countries oppose holding exercises in Ukraine.

NYP: NATO is preparing for a potential ground war with Russia involving US troops09.06.24, 01:15 • 26816 views

The governments of Germany, Italy and Spain, for example, fear that training on the ground could create a significant risk of escalation and further draw the West into the war in Ukraine. Hungary, in turn, at a meeting of EU defense ministers in late May, stressed that Ukraine no longer has a real chance of winning the war.

However, EU diplomatic circles also said that from a military point of view, there are good reasons for training Ukrainian soldiers in their own country. In this case, the training will more accurately meet the needs of Ukrainian soldiers, and they will not have to leave their country for training.

The head of the Austrian Defense Ministry said that the West crosses the red line because of permission to hit the Russian Federation09.06.24, 04:35 • 100929 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
denmarkDenmark
franceFrance
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising