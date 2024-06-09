NATO is developing "land corridors" to allow us and other allied forces to reach the front line faster in the event of a broader European ground war with Russia. This is reported by The New York Post, reports UNN.

It is noted that this step was preceded by warnings from the leaders of the Alliance's member countries, who called on Western governments to prepare for a full-scale war with Russia in about the next 20 years.

The new routes will extend existing agreements that have been in effect since last year, when the Alliance agreed to have 300,000 troops on high alert during a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. According to the current plans, American troops will land in the ports of the Netherlands, and then cross through Germany to Poland by train writes the publication.

According to media reports, NATO is also preparing to shuffle these entry points of troops in the event that Russia launches an attack on the Netherlands or destroys ports in Northern Europe.

Other plans that are being developed include the arrival of American troops to the Italian poets and a land trip through Slovenia and Croatia to Hungary, which borders Ukraine. Troops can also be sent to ports in Greece or Turkey before crossing Bulgaria and Romania to reach the eastern part of the Alliance. Additional plans include the arrival of troops in the ports of the Balkans, Norway, Sweden and Finland notes the media.

Journalists recall that Putin has stepped up his rhetoric in recent days after the United States and Germany gave Ukraine the green light to use their weapons to attack certain targets on Russian territory. On Wednesday, Putin warned that Russia could provide its allies with long-range weapons for use against Western targets, and hinted that Moscow would use nuclear weapons if its country was under threat.

