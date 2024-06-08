Preparing a new basis for training Ukrainian army units: Zelensky on agreements with Macron

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the preparation of a new system framework for training units of the Ukrainian army, which will be joined by France, reports UNN.

"We are working... to provide more reserves for our army. Now, thanks to negotiations and meetings in France, we have new solutions for Ukrainian defense – from France and the United States. Thank you, friends!"- said Zelensky.

In addition, according to the president, there is progress in artillery, including the production of 155 - caliber shells in Ukraine-we are preparing a new production platform. There will also be more opportunities for our combat aircraft and Rebecca.

"I thank France and Emmanuel personally for his initiative and support of our proposals for training our soldiers and providing brigades. Together, we are preparing a new systematic framework for training units of the Ukrainian army," Zelensky concluded.

