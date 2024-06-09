ukenru
Actual
The head of the Austrian Defense Ministry said that the West crosses the red line because of permission to hit the Russian Federation

The head of the Austrian Defense Ministry said that the West crosses the red line because of permission to hit the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100928 views

Austria's defense minister said the West has crossed the red line by allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with Western weapons.

Austrian Defense Minister Claudia Tanner believes that the countries that allowed Ukraine to strike targets on the territory of Russia have crossed the red line. She said this in an interview with Die Presse, reports UNN.

Details

The journalist asked the opinion of the head of the Austrian Defense Ministry regarding the permission of the United States, France and Germany to allow the Ukrainian military to use Western weapons to strike targets on the territory of Russia.

The red line was crossed. Therefore, I am very pleased with the explanation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that NATO will not send troops to Ukraine

Tanner said.

The interviewer recalled that the reason for this decision of Western countries is that without it it is difficult for Ukraine to defend itself from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular, in the defense of the Kharkiv region. He was interested in whether the minister believes that Ukraine has the right to do so.

"As a militarily neutral state, it is not for us to Judge," Tanner replied.

Cameron: Ukraine has the right to attack Russia with weapons provided by Britain03.05.24, 08:05 • 49680 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
franceFrance
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

