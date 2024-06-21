CNS: Russian occupiers seize civilian cars in occupied Luhansk region

According to the National Resistance, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the invaders began confiscating civilian vehicles, this time passenger cars. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

We are already talking about passenger cars. The reason for confiscation may be the smallest violation of traffic rules. Sometimes you don't even need to get rid of the car writes the central nervous system

The resistance notes that this practice of the occupiers is not new. However, earlier the invaders resorted to confiscation of special vehicles such as excavators, tractors and boats.

Invaders in the occupied territories have started a new wave of confiscation of civilian cars - resistance