NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

CNS: Russian occupiers seize civilian cars in occupied Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

According to the Center for National Resistance, in the occupied Luhansk region, Russian occupiers began confiscating civilian cars even for minor violations of traffic rules.

CNS: Russian occupiers seize civilian cars in occupied Luhansk region

According to the National Resistance, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the invaders began confiscating civilian vehicles, this time passenger cars. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

We are already talking about passenger cars. The reason for confiscation may be the smallest violation of traffic rules. Sometimes you don't even need to get rid of the car

writes the central nervous system

The resistance notes that this practice of the occupiers is not new. However, earlier the invaders resorted to confiscation of special vehicles such as excavators, tractors and boats.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
