CNN: Trump talked to Putin
Kyiv • UNN
According to CNN, US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning. This was reported by a source familiar with the situation.
The call, which is the first known conversation between the presidents since Trump assumed office last month, came a day after Russia released an American imprisoned in the country.
Trump administration officials said they hoped the exchange could portend renewed efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth year.