Cloudy weather with clearings and rains: forecasters gave a forecast for October 28

On Tuesday, October 28, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the eastern regions, there will be light rain. The wind will be western, south-western, 7-12 m/s, in the western regions gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.

The temperature during the day will be 8-13°, in the south and southeast of the country 11-16°. In the Carpathians, there will be light wet snow and rain during the day, in places wet snow sticking, wind gusts of 17-22 m/s; the temperature during the day will be 1-6° above zero. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Tuesday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 10-12°.

