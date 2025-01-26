Clandestine workshop producing fake sodas exposed in Crimea

ukenru
02:39 PM • 85410 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 100122 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108045 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110933 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131482 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103739 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135306 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103777 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119482 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62946 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114146 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33876 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30416 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 85410 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131482 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135306 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167085 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156833 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26678 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30416 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119482 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140253 views
Clandestine workshop producing fake sodas exposed in Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71629 views

Illegal production of counterfeits of well-known global brands of carbonated beverages was detected on the temporarily occupied peninsula. The counterfeit was distributed through shadow networks, and the exposure became possible due to a conflict between groups of influence.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, an illegal production facility was discovered where carbonated drinks were massively counterfeited, imitating the products of well-known world brands. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the counterfeit was distributed through shadow networks, which allowed to establish a significant sales volume.

This situation once again demonstrates the crisis in the region's economy. The sanctions regime imposed on the temporarily occupied peninsula has significantly limited the supply of quality raw materials and products. This has created favorable conditions for the development of illegal schemes and underground production. Counterfeit products often do not meet any quality standards, which poses a threat to consumer health.

In addition to economic problems, the situation indicates an intensification of internal struggles among Russian structures that supervise and control such illegal enterprises. According to preliminary data, the exposure of the workshop was made possible by a conflict of interest between different groups of influence that did not share the profits from illegal activities.

Thus, the proliferation of counterfeits on the occupied peninsula reflects not only deep economic difficulties, but also the imbalance of the local market, which is gradually becoming a field for illegal business.

Russia under massive drone attack: occupied Crimea and beyond under attack23.01.25, 22:10 • 67783 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
krymCrimea

