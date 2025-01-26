In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, an illegal production facility was discovered where carbonated drinks were massively counterfeited, imitating the products of well-known world brands. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the counterfeit was distributed through shadow networks, which allowed to establish a significant sales volume.

This situation once again demonstrates the crisis in the region's economy. The sanctions regime imposed on the temporarily occupied peninsula has significantly limited the supply of quality raw materials and products. This has created favorable conditions for the development of illegal schemes and underground production. Counterfeit products often do not meet any quality standards, which poses a threat to consumer health.

In addition to economic problems, the situation indicates an intensification of internal struggles among Russian structures that supervise and control such illegal enterprises. According to preliminary data, the exposure of the workshop was made possible by a conflict of interest between different groups of influence that did not share the profits from illegal activities.

Thus, the proliferation of counterfeits on the occupied peninsula reflects not only deep economic difficulties, but also the imbalance of the local market, which is gradually becoming a field for illegal business.

