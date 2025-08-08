Claim rights for over UAH 95 million: Ministry of Justice files new lawsuit for nationalization of Russian senator's assets

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 906 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 17855 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 36874 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 28883 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 27104 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 46754 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 23364 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 53517 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 58011 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 29157 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
42%
755mm
Popular news
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 34697 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 34884 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 37798 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 48905 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 15018 views
Publications
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 15198 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 46756 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 49104 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 53519 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 58012 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 139071 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 155296 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 162562 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 152530 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 162018 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Fox News
Facebook

Claim rights for over UAH 95 million: Ministry of Justice files new lawsuit for nationalization of Russian senator's assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The Ministry of Justice has filed a second lawsuit to the court regarding the seizure of assets of Russian senator Sergey Kalashnik for the benefit of the state. The lawsuit concerns the right to claim under contracts with Motorodetal-Konotop LLC for an amount exceeding 95 million hryvnias.

Claim rights for over UAH 95 million: Ministry of Justice files new lawsuit for nationalization of Russian senator's assets

The Ministry of Justice appealed to the court regarding the application of sanctions against Serhiy Kalashnyk, who is a current senator of the Federation Council of Russia from the executive body of the Kostroma region.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Justice has for the second time filed a lawsuit to the court for the recovery of S.V. Kalashnyk's assets into state revenue.

It is officially stated that the following has been submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court:

A lawsuit for the application of sanctions in the form of seizure of assets of the sanctioned person - Serhiy Viktorovych Kalashnyk, who is a current senator of the Federation Council of Russia from the executive body of the Kostroma region, into state revenue.

- the agency writes.

Reference

Kalashnyk voted for the recognition of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR", and after the start of the full-scale invasion, he supported the approval of federal laws that provide for the "legalization" of the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

In the statement of claim, the Ministry of Justice requests to recover into state revenue the right of claim under contracts, which belongs to a non-resident company controlled by S.V. Kalashnyk, against the Ukrainian LLC "Motordetal-Konotop", for a total amount of more than 95 million hryvnias.

Earlier, the HACC ruled on the application of sanctions against S.V. Kalashnyk in the form of seizure of assets into state revenue. 100% of the share in the company LLC "Motordetal-Konotop", which indirectly belonged to the sanctioned person, was seized into state revenue.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court received a lawsuit from the Ministry of Justice demanding the nationalization of the plant of the sanctioned Russian senator Serhiy Kalashnyk, located in Konotop, Sumy region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine