Claim rights for over UAH 95 million: Ministry of Justice files new lawsuit for nationalization of Russian senator's assets

The Ministry of Justice appealed to the court regarding the application of sanctions against Serhiy Kalashnyk, who is a current senator of the Federation Council of Russia from the executive body of the Kostroma region.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Justice has for the second time filed a lawsuit to the court for the recovery of S.V. Kalashnyk's assets into state revenue.

It is officially stated that the following has been submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court:

A lawsuit for the application of sanctions in the form of seizure of assets of the sanctioned person - Serhiy Viktorovych Kalashnyk, who is a current senator of the Federation Council of Russia from the executive body of the Kostroma region, into state revenue. - the agency writes.

Reference

Kalashnyk voted for the recognition of the so-called "LPR" and "DPR", and after the start of the full-scale invasion, he supported the approval of federal laws that provide for the "legalization" of the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

In the statement of claim, the Ministry of Justice requests to recover into state revenue the right of claim under contracts, which belongs to a non-resident company controlled by S.V. Kalashnyk, against the Ukrainian LLC "Motordetal-Konotop", for a total amount of more than 95 million hryvnias.

Earlier, the HACC ruled on the application of sanctions against S.V. Kalashnyk in the form of seizure of assets into state revenue. 100% of the share in the company LLC "Motordetal-Konotop", which indirectly belonged to the sanctioned person, was seized into state revenue.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court received a lawsuit from the Ministry of Justice demanding the nationalization of the plant of the sanctioned Russian senator Serhiy Kalashnyk, located in Konotop, Sumy region.