Putin and Lukashenko sign a protocol under which Belarusians and Russians will be able to participate in local elections in both countries
Kyiv • UNN
Putin and Lukashenko signed a protocol that allows citizens of both countries to participate in local elections. Russians in Belarus and Belarusians in Russia will have the right to vote.
Russians permanently residing in Belarus, as well as Belarusians residing in Russia, will now have the right to participate in local elections in both countries.
This was stated by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during a press conference, writes UNN.
Details
Opportunities are expanding for more active involvement of citizens in public and political life. Thus, according to the protocol on amendments to the 1998 agreement on equal rights of citizens of the two countries signed today, Russians permanently residing in Belarus and Belarusians permanently residing in Russia can now participate in local elections both as voters and as candidates
Let us remind
Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Russia for negotiations with Vladimir Putin. The signing of joint documents is expected.
Putin stated that the Russian Federation is liberating one after another all settlements adjacent to Sudzha13.03.25, 18:23 • 20225 views