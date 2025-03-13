Putin stated that the Russian Federation is liberating one after another all settlements adjacent to Sudzha
Kyiv • UNN
Putin claims that Russian troops are "liberating" settlements adjacent to Sudzha. Earlier reports indicated the destruction of Sudzha by airstrikes and conflicting information about its capture.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that Russia is allegedly liberating one by one all the settlements adjacent to Sudzha.
He stated this during a press conference, UNN writes with reference to TASS.
I am sure that all the plans that are planned for the section of intrusion into the Kursk region will be fulfilled, as in other sections of combat contact. Not only in Sudzha, but also in the adjacent settlements - we are now taking them one by one
Addition
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Russian troops captured the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Prior to this, on March 12, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CPD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that information about the capture of Sudzha by the Russians, as of 15:58, is not true.
On March 13, Kovalenko reported that the Russian army had practically completely destroyed Sudzha in the Kursk region with air strikes.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published, allegedly the first shots from the liberated Sudzha.