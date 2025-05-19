Churchill's Stolen Golden Toilet: Oligarch's Son Avoids Jail Despite Involvement in Sale of Stolen Goods

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20229 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26521 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 108898 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 40833 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41586 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34470 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25195 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62686 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34865 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73873 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Publications

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20252 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 108935 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62705 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238018 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450463 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38361 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103479 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190375 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92347 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93005 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Churchill's Stolen Golden Toilet: Oligarch's Son Avoids Jail Despite Involvement in Sale of Stolen Goods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Fred Doe, the son of a millionaire, tried to sell part of Churchill's stolen golden toilet. The court took into account mitigating circumstances and gave him 21 months probation.

Churchill's Stolen Golden Toilet: Oligarch's Son Avoids Jail Despite Involvement in Sale of Stolen Goods

37-year-old Fred Dow, son of multimillionaire and caravan business owner Maurice Sainz, has avoided jail time after a court found him guilty of attempting to sell part of the stolen £4.8 million 18-carat gold toilet "America". This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that Dow, formerly known as Fred Sainz, tried to mediate the sale of about 10 kg of gold, which, according to the investigation, was part of the stolen toilet. He acted on behalf of a longtime acquaintance of his family - James Sheen, one of the robbers.

The 18-carat gold toilet was a work of art called "America" by satirist Maurizio Cattelan and was installed at Blenheim Palace for visitors to the exhibition in September 2019.

But on September 14 - just two days after the toilet was put on display - a gang of five people drove into the grounds of Winston Churchill's birthplace in two stolen cars.

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds14.05.25, 17:08 • 96660 views

Surveillance footage showed three men breaking in through a window with sledgehammers and crowbars. A few minutes later, they reappeared with the golden toilet. No traces were ever found.

Dow contacted Sheen hours after the theft and offered to help sell the stolen gold. He even contacted a jeweler in the Hatton Garden area, but the deal fell through. Jeweler Bora Gukuk was fully acquitted.

A court in Oxford found Dow guilty, but took into account mitigating circumstances - the defendant's wife's health and the well-being of his four children. As a result, the man was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years. His family greeted the verdict with applause, and Dow himself said: "My good nature was taken advantage of. I got involved in something I shouldn't have, and now I just want to go home and enjoy my family. I'm a good person."

Let us remind you

In February 2025, it was reported that a 98 kg gold toilet, part of an art exhibition, had been stolen from Blenheim Palace. Three suspects appeared in court on charges of robbery and attempted sale of the stolen gold.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Brent
$65.28
Bitcoin
$102,453.60
S&P 500
$5,891.25
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,231.85
Ethereum
$2,400.49