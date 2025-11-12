$42.010.06
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
02:21 PM • 7352 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 13691 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14355 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 18867 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 36866 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 60772 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 80692 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 124158 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 56214 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
Chinese consul threatened Japan over Taiwan: "cut off the head that pokes its nose in"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested deploying the Self-Defense Forces in response to China's blockade of Taiwan. Beijing's Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, responded with a threat to "cut off the dirty head."

Chinese consul threatened Japan over Taiwan: "cut off the head that pokes its nose in"

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently threatened to deploy the Self-Defense Forces in response to a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, to which Beijing's Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, reacted sharply by posting a chilling message on X. UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a statement regarding the PRC's policy towards Taiwan at a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on November 7.

According to the text of the island nation's recently elected head of government, an emergency in Taiwan could become an "existential threat situation." This, accordingly, would allow Japan to exercise its right, and then the Self-Defense Forces could be deployed to respond to the threat from China.

Later, the Prime Minister somewhat backed down, stating that it was a purely hypothetical situation. Takaichi promised to be more careful with such remarks in parliament in the future. However, the "damage" to the PRC had probably already been done.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition, and also declared a strong protest against Japan.

The Chinese Consul General in Osaka, in a chilling post on X, which was later deleted, stated literally the following:

We have no choice but to cut off this dirty head that unhesitatingly sticks its nose in.

Some Japanese politicians have since called for the expulsion of the Chinese consul.

China Central Television also went on the "attack."

In an editorial, CCTV compared Takaichi's mention of an existential crisis situation to the occupation of a region in northeastern China, then known as "Manchuria," by the Imperial Japanese Army in 1931.

On social media, users associated with CCTV harshly criticized Takaichi, calling her a "troublemaker."

The Taiwan issue is sensitive

The tension demonstrates how complex the relations between the countries of the entire Far Eastern region are due to the unresolved, primarily from the PRC's point of view, issue of Taiwan's political status.

After World War II, the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) established its government there. Since then, the island has remained a subject of dispute: China considers Taiwan part of the People's Republic of China and has never ruled out the use of force to reincorporate the province.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is aware of the possible consequences of a military attack on Taiwan, but refused to disclose how the United States would act in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Typhoon "Fung-Wong" brought record rainfall and floods to Taiwan: thousands evacuated12.11.25, 09:37 • 2620 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Social network
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
United States