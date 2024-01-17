China's population has been declining for two years

The population of China in 2023 decreased by 2.08 million people to 1.40967 billion citizens. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that China's population has been declining for the second year in a row. This will have serious long-term consequences for the economy's growth potential.

During the year, the authorities registered 9.02 million newborns in the country, and 11.10 million people died.

The male population of China reached 720.32 million people (a decrease of 0.2%), and the female population - 689.35 million people (a decrease of 0.04%).

The share of working-age citizens (16 to 59 years old) was 61.3%, 0.7 percentage points less than in 2022. the statement reads

There are 216.76 million people aged 65 and over in the country, an increase of 3.3%.

In 2022, China's population began to decline for the first time in 60 years. In 12 months, its number decreased by 850 thousand people.