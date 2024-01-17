ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

China's population has been declining for two years

Kyiv  •  UNN

China's population has been declining for the second year in a row, falling by 2.08 million people to 1.40967 billion in 2023, which could negatively affect future economic growth.

The population of China in 2023 decreased by 2.08 million people to 1.40967 billion citizens. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that China's population has been declining for the second year in a row. This will have serious long-term consequences for the economy's growth potential.

During the year, the authorities registered 9.02 million newborns in the country, and 11.10 million people died.

The male population of China reached 720.32 million people (a decrease of 0.2%), and the female population - 689.35 million people (a decrease of 0.04%).

The share of working-age citizens (16 to 59 years old) was 61.3%, 0.7 percentage points less than in 2022.

the statement reads

There are 216.76 million people aged 65 and over in the country, an increase of 3.3%.

In 2022, China's population began to decline for the first time in 60 years. In 12 months, its number decreased by 850 thousand people.

22.01.23, 06:20 • 1192857 views

News of the World

