U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that China must participate in any future nuclear arms limitation talks, citing the country's "huge and rapidly growing arsenal," according to UNN, citing AP.

Details

The last nuclear arms agreement between Russia and the United States expires on Thursday. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated his readiness to adhere to the treaty's limitations for another year if Washington follows suit, while Rubio reiterated President Trump's position on the necessity of China's participation in such discussions.

On Wednesday, Trump stated that he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including on military-related issues. But Trump did not specify whether these talks concerned their countries' nuclear arsenals.

