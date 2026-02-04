$43.190.22
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 10094 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 10126 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 10627 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18017 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24899 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19370 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22479 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36060 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51837 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
The Diplomat

China must be part of future nuclear arms talks - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for China's participation in nuclear arms limitation talks. This is due to the significant growth of the country's nuclear arsenal.

China must be part of future nuclear arms talks - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that China must participate in any future nuclear arms limitation talks, citing the country's "huge and rapidly growing arsenal," according to UNN, citing AP.

Details

The last nuclear arms agreement between Russia and the United States expires on Thursday. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated his readiness to adhere to the treaty's limitations for another year if Washington follows suit, while Rubio reiterated President Trump's position on the necessity of China's participation in such discussions.

On Wednesday, Trump stated that he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including on military-related issues. But Trump did not specify whether these talks concerned their countries' nuclear arsenals.

Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in Ukraine04.02.26, 18:39 • 2370 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States