China launches new aircraft carrier with electromagnetic catapults in race with US

China's most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, entered service a few days after a grand commissioning ceremony led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

The Fujian, the country's third warship, is equipped with electromagnetic catapults that will allow aircraft to take off at higher speeds.

Its launch marked a significant step forward for Beijing, which now has the world's largest navy by number of ships.

Under Xi Jinping, China is rapidly expanding its fleet, putting pressure on the US and its allies to keep pace.

Three different types of aircraft can be launched from the Fujian thanks to its electromagnetic catapult and flat flight deck, state media reported.

The domestically produced vessel is capable of carrying aircraft with heavier weaponry and fuel, allowing them to strike enemy targets from a greater distance, making it more powerful than China's first two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong, built in Russia.

State media called the Fujian an "important milestone" in the development of China's navy.

The US is the only country in the world with an aircraft carrier with the same electromagnetic catapult as the Fujian.

The Fujian's commissioning ceremony took place on Wednesday in the southern province of Hainan. During it, Xi Jinping inspected the ship's deck to learn more about its maritime capabilities.

State media claimed that Xi Jinping personally made the decision to implement the electromagnetic catapult technology.

It was also reported that Xi Jinping addressed the sailors lined up along the flight deck and pier, saluting and chanting in unison: "Follow the party's orders, fight to victory, and be exemplary!"

