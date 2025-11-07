China launches new aircraft carrier with electromagnetic catapults in race with US

ukenru
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3762 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 11695 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30273 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30794 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35497 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 28399 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 29739 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 29617 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32775 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 70748 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Publications
Exclusives
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 9712 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 4796 views
Musician
Donald Trump
Alvin Bragg
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Boris Pistorius
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
White House
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 7058 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
S-400 missile system

China launches new aircraft carrier with electromagnetic catapults in race with US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

China's most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, the country's third warship, is equipped with electromagnetic catapults for faster aircraft takeoffs. Its commissioning marks a significant step for Beijing, which now boasts the world's largest navy.

China launches new aircraft carrier with electromagnetic catapults in race with US

China's most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, entered service a few days after a grand commissioning ceremony led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The Fujian, the country's third warship, is equipped with electromagnetic catapults that will allow aircraft to take off at higher speeds.

Its launch marked a significant step forward for Beijing, which now has the world's largest navy by number of ships.

Under Xi Jinping, China is rapidly expanding its fleet, putting pressure on the US and its allies to keep pace.

Three different types of aircraft can be launched from the Fujian thanks to its electromagnetic catapult and flat flight deck, state media reported.

The domestically produced vessel is capable of carrying aircraft with heavier weaponry and fuel, allowing them to strike enemy targets from a greater distance, making it more powerful than China's first two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong, built in Russia.

State media called the Fujian an "important milestone" in the development of China's navy.

The US is the only country in the world with an aircraft carrier with the same electromagnetic catapult as the Fujian.

The Fujian's commissioning ceremony took place on Wednesday in the southern province of Hainan. During it, Xi Jinping inspected the ship's deck to learn more about its maritime capabilities.

State media claimed that Xi Jinping personally made the decision to implement the electromagnetic catapult technology.

It was also reported that Xi Jinping addressed the sailors lined up along the flight deck and pier, saluting and chanting in unison: "Follow the party's orders, fight to victory, and be exemplary!"

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Xi Jinping
China
United States