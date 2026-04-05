China is ready to cooperate with Russia to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East

China is ready to continue cooperation with Russia in the UN Security Council and make efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Sunday. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Wang Yi noted that the main way to resolve shipping problems in the Strait of Hormuz is to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, adding that China always advocates for a political settlement of crisis issues through dialogue and negotiations.

The phone call with Lavrov took place ahead of next week's UN Security Council vote on Bahrain's resolution to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia must "adhere to an objective and balanced approach and strive to gain broader understanding and support from the international community," Wang Yi said, according to his ministry's statement.

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The statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry notes that the ministers discussed ways to achieve a quick ceasefire and "launch a political and diplomatic dialogue."

"Satisfaction was expressed with the convergence of approaches of Russia and China on most issues on the global agenda, including the situation around Iran, related to the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against this country," the statement said.

China has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East, emphasizing the need to end the hostilities that have lasted for more than a month and largely blocked the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for oil and gas transportation.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz