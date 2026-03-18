China ignores Trump's call for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz

The Chinese authorities are ignoring US President Donald Trump's request to restore the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, official Beijing called on Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran to avoid further escalation of the tense situation and prevent regional unrest from continuing to affect the global economy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

In addition, Trump's official visit to China, which was scheduled for March 31, is now in question. Beijing stated that both sides "remain in contact" on the matter.

The postponement of the state visit is welcomed by both the Trump administration and China, said Brett Fetterly, managing director for China at the Washington-based consulting firm The Asia Group.

I think the political situation makes it difficult for the United States to send the commander-in-chief abroad while managing military operations. As for the Chinese side, it wouldn't hurt them to buy some time to better understand what President Trump might be looking for. - Fetterly said.

Recall

Donald Trump announced that his trip to China scheduled for this month has been postponed due to the US war with Iran.