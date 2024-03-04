$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 10151 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 26422 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28276 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 179110 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166824 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168734 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216412 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248183 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153976 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371385 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
China breaks 30-year tradition of annual premier press conferences: what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23358 views

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will not hold an annual press conference after this year's parliamentary session, ending a 30-year tradition and signaling a decline in the prime minister's authority under President Xi Jinping.

China breaks 30-year tradition of annual premier press conferences: what it means

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will not hold a press conference after the close of the annual parliamentary session this year, ending a tradition that has persisted for three decades, citing National People's Congress (NPC) spokesman Lu Qinjian on Monday, Reuters reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

Moreover, except in special circumstances, Li will also not hold such press conferences after each annual meeting for the remainder of the Chinese parliament's term ending in 2027, Lu Qinjian added.

The decision to cancel the premier's press conference was made because government ministers will hold more briefings on diplomacy, the economy and people's livelihoods during the week-long parliamentary session, Lu said.

The Prime Minister's annual meeting with the press used to be the culmination of a parliamentary meeting, because as the head of the State Council and the main person charged with managing the economy, his answers to journalists' questions about the economy were perceived as something more authoritative and having a broader perspective than those of the cabinet ministers.

Supplement

Since 1993, Chinese prime ministers have met with the media after the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, answering a wide variety of questions from Chinese and foreign journalists in press conferences broadcast live around the world.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, as China opened its economy to the rest of the world, it actively sought to clarify its policies in an effort to attract foreign investment and boost trade, the publication points out.

Political observers say the sudden decision not to hold such press conferences is a sign of the prime minister's diminishing authority under Xi Jinping as China's leader, and another sign that the world's second-largest economy may be moving toward an "era of isolation.

Wen-Ti Sun, a political scientist at the Australian National University, said the refusal of the prime minister's press conference was an attempt by Beijing to further control the situation in China.

That doesn't mean Xi doesn't trust Li Keqiang, the current prime minister, Sun said.

"This is consistent with their relationship with Xi playing the role of policy architect and Lee playing the loyal enforcer of Xi's policies. Voluntarily walking away from the limelight is an act of loyalty," Sun said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
