The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Childhood on the football field: Favbet Foundation Cup tournament held in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

In June, Kyiv hosted a large-scale children's tournament Favbet Foundation Cup. Eight teams took part in the competition, the event was organized with the assistance of the Department of Youth and Sports.

Childhood on the football field: Favbet Foundation Cup tournament held in Kyiv

In June, Kyiv hosted a large-scale children's Favbet Foundation Cup football tournament, which brought together more than 120 young players who gave the audience dozens of goals, hundreds of smiles and thousands of unforgettable moments, UNN reports.

Eight teams took part in the competition: Vygurivshchyna Favbet Foundation, FC Stolytsia, DYUFK Titan, KDYuSSh Nika, FC Troyeshchyna, KDYuSSh No. 14, FC Lisovyi and FC Hurricane.

"Through sports, we try to create an environment where children can develop, make friends, enjoy simple things and grow up with confidence. That is why Favbet Foundation Cup is more than just a tournament. It is another step towards a big goal - to give children what they need most: a sense of joy and support," Favbet Foundation says.

The event was organized with the assistance of the Department of Youth and Sports of the Desnyanskyi District State Administration in Kyiv and the Desnyanskyi Center for Physical Health of the Population "Sport for All".

Favbet Foundation Cup became a vivid example of how even in difficult times it is possible to create a real holiday - a holiday that gives faith, inspiration and the conviction that childhood should be happy despite everything.

"Childhood does not wait for better times - it is happening now. That is why we must do everything to ensure that children grow up in an atmosphere of joy, dignity and dreams. Such tournaments are about forming a strong spirit, self-belief and the priceless warmth that will remain in the heart forever," comments the president of the Favbet Foundation, Andriy Matyukha.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Kyiv
