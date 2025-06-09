Childhood on the football field: Favbet Foundation Cup tournament held in Kyiv

In June, Kyiv hosted a large-scale children's Favbet Foundation Cup football tournament, which brought together more than 120 young players who gave the audience dozens of goals, hundreds of smiles and thousands of unforgettable moments, UNN reports.

Eight teams took part in the competition: Vygurivshchyna Favbet Foundation, FC Stolytsia, DYUFK Titan, KDYuSSh Nika, FC Troyeshchyna, KDYuSSh No. 14, FC Lisovyi and FC Hurricane.

"Through sports, we try to create an environment where children can develop, make friends, enjoy simple things and grow up with confidence. That is why Favbet Foundation Cup is more than just a tournament. It is another step towards a big goal - to give children what they need most: a sense of joy and support," Favbet Foundation says.

The event was organized with the assistance of the Department of Youth and Sports of the Desnyanskyi District State Administration in Kyiv and the Desnyanskyi Center for Physical Health of the Population "Sport for All".

Favbet Foundation Cup became a vivid example of how even in difficult times it is possible to create a real holiday - a holiday that gives faith, inspiration and the conviction that childhood should be happy despite everything.

"Childhood does not wait for better times - it is happening now. That is why we must do everything to ensure that children grow up in an atmosphere of joy, dignity and dreams. Such tournaments are about forming a strong spirit, self-belief and the priceless warmth that will remain in the heart forever," comments the president of the Favbet Foundation, Andriy Matyukha.