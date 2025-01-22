ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 85199 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100112 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108035 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110925 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131463 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103738 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135292 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

Actual
The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sent to custody and a bail of over 49 million hryvnias was set

The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sent to custody and a bail of over 49 million hryvnias was set

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28754 views

The court sent the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Druz, into custody for 60 days with an alternative bail of UAH 49.3 million. The suspect in the illegal enrichment of $1 million will first be sent to the hospital due to a suspected stroke.

The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, who, according to law enforcement officials, became a millionaire of over $1 million during the full-scale war, was sent to custody for 60 days. As an alternative, a bail of 49 million 371 thousand hryvnias was set, reports UNN.

Details

The preventive measure for Druz was chosen in the Shevchenkivsky District Court of the capital. It is worth noting that the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will first be sent to the hospital, as he is suspected of having a stroke. If the diagnosis is not confirmed, Druz will be transferred to the pre-trial detention center.

Druz's defense, in turn, assures that Druz was indeed diagnosed with a stroke and that part of the preventive measure he will serve in a medical institution.

"Oleg Druz felt unwell during the search. The search took place in the military hospital where he lived. He became ill. Diagnostics were immediately carried out. A stroke was detected," the defense reported.

Moreover, according to them, a long-suffered heart attack was found during the examination.

"Therefore, he (Druz - ed.) will be in a medical institution at the beginning of the preventive measure," the defense representatives reported.

Additionally

The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, suspected of illegal enrichment, was brought to court by an ambulance, where today a preventive measure will be chosen for him. According to his lawyer, the psychiatrist suffered a stroke during the search, and he was hospitalized.

"The health condition is very critical, very bad. During the search, a stroke occurred. He was immediately hospitalized in the intensive care unit. They took all the necessary measures there. I'm not a doctor, I don't know which ones. But after that, he was transferred from the hospital to the emergency hospital, where there are special chambers. This was the wish of the Security Service of Ukraine. And now he is delivered to the court session in an ambulance. And doctors are constantly with him," the lawyer said.

He noted that he hopes the court will choose a measure for Druz that is not related to detention and is related to staying in a medical institution, where he will receive appropriate medical care.

Reminder

Law enforcement officers detained the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who became a millionaire of over $1 million during the full-scale war.

