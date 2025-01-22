The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sent to custody and a bail of over 49 million hryvnias was set

The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, who, according to law enforcement officials, became a millionaire of over $1 million during the full-scale war, was sent to custody for 60 days. As an alternative, a bail of 49 million 371 thousand hryvnias was set, reports UNN.

The preventive measure for Druz was chosen in the Shevchenkivsky District Court of the capital. It is worth noting that the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will first be sent to the hospital, as he is suspected of having a stroke. If the diagnosis is not confirmed, Druz will be transferred to the pre-trial detention center.

Druz's defense, in turn, assures that Druz was indeed diagnosed with a stroke and that part of the preventive measure he will serve in a medical institution.

"Oleg Druz felt unwell during the search. The search took place in the military hospital where he lived. He became ill. Diagnostics were immediately carried out. A stroke was detected," the defense reported.

Moreover, according to them, a long-suffered heart attack was found during the examination.

"Therefore, he (Druz - ed.) will be in a medical institution at the beginning of the preventive measure," the defense representatives reported.

"The health condition is very critical, very bad. During the search, a stroke occurred. He was immediately hospitalized in the intensive care unit. They took all the necessary measures there. I'm not a doctor, I don't know which ones. But after that, he was transferred from the hospital to the emergency hospital, where there are special chambers. This was the wish of the Security Service of Ukraine. And now he is delivered to the court session in an ambulance. And doctors are constantly with him," the lawyer said.

He noted that he hopes the court will choose a measure for Druz that is not related to detention and is related to staying in a medical institution, where he will receive appropriate medical care.

