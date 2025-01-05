Chief of Staff of “Storm.Ossetia” battalion eliminated in Zaporizhzhia: details of the operation

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145499 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126293 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133968 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133438 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170023 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110434 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163315 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104430 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93122 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129411 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128082 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128082 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 91519 views

06:08 PM • 91519 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 100969 views

06:35 PM • 100969 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145499 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170023 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191094 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180336 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180336 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128082 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128082 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129411 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142558 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134211 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134211 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151418 views
Chief of Staff of “Storm.Ossetia” battalion eliminated in Zaporizhzhia: details of the operation

Chief of Staff of "Storm.Ossetia" battalion eliminated in Zaporizhzhia: details of the operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30198 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's FPV unit eliminated the chief of staff of the Storm.Ossetia battalion, Serhiy Melnikov, and his driver. The operation was conducted using drones in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Soldiers of the FPV unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated the chief of staff of the occupiers' “Storm Ossetia” battalion, Serhiy “Kama” Melnikov, and his driver. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Details

Reportedly, intelligence officers of the DIU's Active Operations Department obtained operational information that contained details of the route and schedule of movement of the chief of staff of a Russian armed forces battalion in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. An FPV ambush was planned for the leader of the invaders. 

At first, the drone operators skillfully frightened the driver of the UAZ Patriot car carrying Melnikov. The frightened Russian driver abruptly changed the trajectory of the car, it drove into a ditch, and then the military scouts hit him head-on with a kamikaze drone.

- the post reads.

Thus, two representatives of the Russian occupation armed forces were killed.

Recall

The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated former Russian national team defender Alexei Bugaev, who went to fight in Ukraine instead of serving 9.5 years in prison. Earlier, he was detained for drugs and sentenced to a maximum security colony.

On Budanov's birthday, the GUR attacked the Russian "regiontransservice": all servers were disabled04.01.25, 14:26 • 73548 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

