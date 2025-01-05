Chief of Staff of “Storm.Ossetia” battalion eliminated in Zaporizhzhia: details of the operation

Soldiers of the FPV unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated the chief of staff of the occupiers' “Storm Ossetia” battalion, Serhiy “Kama” Melnikov, and his driver. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Details

Reportedly, intelligence officers of the DIU's Active Operations Department obtained operational information that contained details of the route and schedule of movement of the chief of staff of a Russian armed forces battalion in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. An FPV ambush was planned for the leader of the invaders.

At first, the drone operators skillfully frightened the driver of the UAZ Patriot car carrying Melnikov. The frightened Russian driver abruptly changed the trajectory of the car, it drove into a ditch, and then the military scouts hit him head-on with a kamikaze drone. - the post reads.

Thus, two representatives of the Russian occupation armed forces were killed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated former Russian national team defender Alexei Bugaev, who went to fight in Ukraine instead of serving 9.5 years in prison. Earlier, he was detained for drugs and sentenced to a maximum security colony.

On Budanov's birthday, the GUR attacked the Russian "regiontransservice": all servers were disabled