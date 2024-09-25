Cherkasy region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: three enemy “Shaheds” downed

Cherkasy region was under air alert for almost three hours at night due to an attack by enemy drones, three "Shaheds" were destroyed in the region, without any consequences, the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

For almost three hours our region was on alert at night. Again because of enemy UAVs. Our defenders successfully downed three "Shaheds". Without consequences - Taburets wrote.

