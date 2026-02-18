CEC registered a new MP from "Servant of the People" after Roman Kravets missed the deadline

The Central Election Commission registered Olesya Otradnova, elected in the parliamentary elections from the "Servant of the People" party, as a new people's deputy, as reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The CEC registered Olesya Otradnova as a People's Deputy of Ukraine. The Commission made the decision during today's meeting, having considered her application and the necessary documents. - reported the CEC.

Olesya Otradnova, as noted, was elected in the snap parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district from the "Servant of the People" party (No. 160 on the electoral list).

"She will assume her parliamentary powers from the moment she takes the oath in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the CEC stated.

Earlier, the CEC indicated that it recognized Olesya Otradnova as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine as the next candidate in line after Roman Kravets, who was previously recognized as an elected MP, did not submit the necessary documents to the CEC for his registration as a People's Deputy within the specified period, nor did he submit an application along with other documents regarding the existence of valid reasons preventing him from submitting the documents within the period established by law.

"Therefore, the CEC recognized Roman Kravets as not having acquired a deputy mandate," the CEC noted.

At the time of his candidacy, Kravets was the deputy director for information technology and security at "SSL Consulting" LLC, which is engaged in leasing and operating its own or leased real estate.

The media also link Kravets to the pro-government Telegram channel "Joker." As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Kravets will not take the mandate.