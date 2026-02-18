$43.260.09
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
02:25 PM • 2704 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
12:34 PM • 11517 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
10:59 AM • 13750 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 12915 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 18183 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 21553 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16296 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17233 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25845 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 3634 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 6010 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 18909 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 31492 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 26680 views
The Guardian

CEC registered a new MP from "Servant of the People" after Roman Kravets missed the deadline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The CEC registered Olesia Otradnova as a People's Deputy of Ukraine on the list of the "Servant of the People" party. She was elected in the snap parliamentary elections of 2019.

CEC registered a new MP from "Servant of the People" after Roman Kravets missed the deadline

The Central Election Commission registered Olesya Otradnova, elected in the parliamentary elections from the "Servant of the People" party, as a new people's deputy, as reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The CEC registered Olesya Otradnova as a People's Deputy of Ukraine. The Commission made the decision during today's meeting, having considered her application and the necessary documents.

- reported the CEC.

Olesya Otradnova, as noted, was elected in the snap parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district from the "Servant of the People" party (No. 160 on the electoral list).

"She will assume her parliamentary powers from the moment she takes the oath in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the CEC stated.

Earlier, the CEC indicated that it recognized Olesya Otradnova as an elected People's Deputy of Ukraine as the next candidate in line after Roman Kravets, who was previously recognized as an elected MP, did not submit the necessary documents to the CEC for his registration as a People's Deputy within the specified period, nor did he submit an application along with other documents regarding the existence of valid reasons preventing him from submitting the documents within the period established by law.

"Therefore, the CEC recognized Roman Kravets as not having acquired a deputy mandate," the CEC noted.

At the time of his candidacy, Kravets was the deputy director for information technology and security at "SSL Consulting" LLC, which is engaged in leasing and operating its own or leased real estate.

The media also link Kravets to the pro-government Telegram channel "Joker." As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Kravets will not take the mandate.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine