Caused a riot and beat a postal worker: a man in Lviv region was detained with KORD

In the Lviv region, with the involvement of KORD, a man was detained for assaulting a postal operator and causing disorder at a post office in the Lviv district, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

On August 5, at about 11:00 AM, the police received a report from a 47-year-old employee of a post office in one of the villages of the Lviv district stating that "a local resident, while at the post office, inflicted bodily harm on her, took a video camera, threatened her with scissors, and overturned all items, after which he fled the scene."

Operatives of the criminal police, investigators, employees of other police units, and KORD special forces were involved in the search and detention of the man.

"Law enforcement officers established the whereabouts of the fugitive, a 54-year-old local resident, and detained him," the police reported.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For the committed act, the suspect faces a penalty of imprisonment for up to seven years.

