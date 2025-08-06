Caused a riot and beat a postal worker: a man in Lviv region was detained with KORD

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17532 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 8110 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17477 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20248 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 37823 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26568 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105018 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77156 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157448 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87859 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30024 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 8682 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 25658 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 31102 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 27117 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17535 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105021 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157451 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148345 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172074 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5148 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 27836 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 31814 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 82905 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103006 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

Caused a riot and beat a postal worker: a man in Lviv region was detained with KORD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

A 54-year-old resident of Lviv region beat a 47-year-old postal operator, took a video camera, threatened with scissors, and caused a mess. He was detained and faces up to seven years in prison.

Caused a riot and beat a postal worker: a man in Lviv region was detained with KORD

In the Lviv region, with the involvement of KORD, a man was detained for assaulting a postal operator and causing disorder at a post office in the Lviv district, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

On August 5, at about 11:00 AM, the police received a report from a 47-year-old employee of a post office in one of the villages of the Lviv district stating that "a local resident, while at the post office, inflicted bodily harm on her, took a video camera, threatened her with scissors, and overturned all items, after which he fled the scene."

Operatives of the criminal police, investigators, employees of other police units, and KORD special forces were involved in the search and detention of the man.

"Law enforcement officers established the whereabouts of the fugitive, a 54-year-old local resident, and detained him," the police reported.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For the committed act, the suspect faces a penalty of imprisonment for up to seven years.

In the capital's Troieshchyna, a shooting occurred due to a parking dispute: there is an injured person, the shooter has been detained30.07.25, 08:58 • 4098 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine