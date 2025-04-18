Car fell from bridge into river: three minors killed in western Georgia

Three minors died as a result of a traffic accident that occurred today in western Georgia, reports UNN with reference to "News of Georgia".

Details

According to the disseminated information, the car fell from a bridge into a river. All three minors who were in the car died on the spot. Two more passengers were hospitalized, doctors assess their condition as moderately severe.

Regarding the traffic accident, the police have started an investigation.

